(Refiles to add comment from EDF in para nine, detailing its
position on pesticides and to clarify Portier has worked with
EDF since 2013.)
By Kate Kelland
LONDON, April 18 The latest dispute to blow up
around the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC)
concerns glyphosate, an ingredient in one of the world's most
widely-used weed killers, Roundup, made by Monsanto.
In March 2015, an IARC monograph concluded that glyphosate
is "probably carcinogenic." Yet seven months later the European
Food Safety Authority (EFSA), an independent agency funded by
the EU, published a different assessment, saying glyphosate is
"unlikely to pose a carcinogenic hazard to humans."
The EFSA study drew on work by the German Federal Institute
for Risk Assessment, which had concluded there was "no validated
or significant relationship" between exposure to glyphosate and
an increased risk of cancer.
Some campaign groups have suggested EFSA was unduly
influenced by studies backed by Roundup's manufacturer,
Monsanto. An EFSA spokesman said its assessment considered
hundreds of scientific studies, both independent and
industry-sponsored.
"The status of a study - e.g. independent or
industry-sponsored - is irrelevant to the assessment if the
study is designed, carried out and reported well," he said in an
emailed response. He said EFSA had published detailed
information about every study used in its glyphosate assessment,
including regulatory studies submitted by companies.
The World Health Organization - IARC's parent organisation -
and the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA),
which first assessed glyphosate in 1986 and has reviewed it
several times since then, had also previously concluded that
glyphosate "has low toxicity for humans."
The differences might seem modest, but they have potentially
huge implications for farmers, the food industry and consumers
because IARC's ruling may affect whether the European Union
continues to authorise glyphosate for use in Europe. EU
officials are now faced with conflicting scientific advice.
Without the herbicide, say some campaigners, food production may
suffer.
A public war of words between EFSA and IARC has ensued. It
began with a letter last November from 96 scientists who wrote
to a senior EU official urging him to ignore what they said was
a "flawed" EFSA assessment of glyphosate and to prefer IARC's
judgment instead.
The letter was led by the American scientist Chris Portier,
who has worked part-time since 2013 with the Environmental
Defense Fund (EDF), a U.S. non-governmental campaign group. The
EDF describes its mission as preserving "the natural systems on
which all life depends". A spokeswoman said it neither supports
or opposes pesticides, but is "strongly in favour of scientific
research to assess how chemicals impact human and environmental
health." On IARC's website Portier was listed in 2013 as
affiliated to the EDF as a "Senior Collaborating Scientist."
In 2014, Portier chaired an IARC meeting at which the
agency's priorities for the coming year were outlined. They
included an evaluation of glyphosate. The following year,
Portier served as an "invited specialist" to the working group
which decided that glyphosate was probably carcinogenic.
Critics say Portier's EDF connections represent a conflict
of interest and argue IARC should not have allowed him to be
involved in the glyphosate evaluation. IARC said his involvement
presented no problem, since he took part only as an invited
specialist, who does not draft any text or participate in the
evaluation.
Asked by Reuters whether he had a conflict of interest,
Portier said: "I agree that this has the appearance of being a
conflict of interest. However, in my opinion, for this to be a
real conflict of interest, I would have to be working for the
EDF on pesticide related issues and/or specifically on
glyphosate related issues. I am not." He said IARC's decision to
include him as an invited specialist was "proper and
reasonable."
EFSA defended its finding on glyphosate and hit back. In a
speech to the European parliament in December 2015, EFSA
executive director Bernhard Url described the letter from 96
scientists as "Facebook science." He said it was taking an
approach where "you have a scientific assessment, you put it on
Facebook and you count how many people like it."
Url said that was not how EFSA operated: "For us, this is no
way forward. We produce a scientific opinion, we stand for it,
but we cannot take into account whether it will be liked or
not."
Url also published an 18-page response to the letter from
the 96 scientists, explaining how EFSA took a different approach
to IARC. In it he invited IARC to a meeting to discuss their
evidence and methodologies. IARC declined, demanding instead
that EFSA issue a correction to its letter, which it alleged
contained "factual errors."
Kurt Straif, the head of IARC's monographs assessing whether
substances cause cancer, said his agency had turned down the
invitation because EFSA had failed "to correct false
statements," and because "we don't see a basis for a discussion
within closed doors."
An EFSA spokesman said it was "regrettable that the meeting
is not going to take place," and said EFSA "restates its
commitment to co-operate with IARC and any other scientific
organisation involved in the assessment of pesticides."
(Editing By Richard Woods)