* Guinea and Sierra Leone report 12 cases in past week
* Communities still hiding their sick and dying
* "Not a best-case scenario" as rains set in, WHO says
* Must plan to fight Ebola all year but funds needed
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, May 26 The Ebola outbreak in Guinea and
Sierra Leone is expected to take all of 2015 to stamp out and
may persist even longer because of dwindling financing, the
World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Tuesday.
Guinea and Sierra Leone reported a total of 12 cases in the
week to Sunday May 24th, down from 36 the previous week. They
included new infections and deaths that occurred outside of
treatment centres as communities hide their sick, it said.
Liberia, the third country hit by West Africa's year-long
epidemic, was declared Ebola-free on May 9 after 42 days without
a case. The disease has killed more than 11,100 people overall
among 27,000 infected.
"When you look at the case numbers today (in Guinea and
Sierra Leone), this is where Liberia was in January. As you
know, it took Liberia four months to get from those numbers to
zero," WHO Special Representative for Ebola Dr. Bruce Aylward
told a news briefing.
"In a best-case scenario, one would be looking to perhaps
stopping transmission by the end of September. But we're not
dealing with the best-case scenario," he said.
The rainy season has begun in West Africa, compounding the
difficulty of reaching remote areas, and one in three new
infections still occurs in people not suspected of having been
exposed to the virus, he said.
"So the situation is very different; it is not a best-case
scenario. Which means end-September is not a reasonable planning
time frame. We've got to plan right out through the end of
2015," Aylward said.
The virus is now concentrated in coastal areas with "the
last battlefield" the Forecariah district in Guinea and densely
populated slum areas near Freetown in Sierra Leone, he said.
But maintaining more than 1,000 WHO staff on the ground and
a vast aid operation is expensive, especially the World Food
Programme's air bridge, he said.
"It is going to cost $50 million over the next six months to
keep those helicopters in the air, to keep the planes in the air
and to keep those operations working," Aylward said.
The WHO lacks more than $100 million towards its $350
million budget for its Ebola operation over the next six months,
jeopardising its ability to keep people on the ground, he said.
"There is no reason that Ebola cannot be beaten, but
financing is increasingly becoming the most glaring potential
reason for failure," he said.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Larry King)