BRIEF-Camanio Care carries out new issues
* DECIDED TO CARRY OUT RIGHTS ISSUE OF UP TO 10,406,499 SWEDISH CROWNS AND AN OVER-ALLOTMENT ISSUE OF UP TO 10,406,499 CROWNS
GENEVA Oct 20 The United States and Saudi Arabia are discussing the possibility of readying a vaccine for Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) before the next outbreak of the disease, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday.
Margaret Chan said there were many gaps in the science of MERS and so far the world had taken only "baby steps" in tackling the virus.
She said cases in Saudi Arabia and South Korea showed that infection control in hospitals was not good enough, one of many examples where countries were failing to meet their obligations to protect public health. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Janet Lawrence)
KINSHASA, May 12 A person infected with the Ebola virus in Democratic Republic of Congo has died, a spokesman for the U.N.'s World Health Organization told Reuters on Friday.