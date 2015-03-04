GENEVA, March 4 Adults and children must cut
amount of sugar they consume every day in fizzy drinks and sweet
foods to lower their risk of obesity and tooth decay, the World
Health Organization said.
People should reduce the amount to less than 10 percent of
their daily energy intake -- about 50 grams or 12 teaspoons of
sugar for adults which is about half the current rate in North
and South America, experts at the U.N. body told Reuters.
A cut to less than 5 percent would be even better, they
added.
"We have solid evidence that keeping intake of free sugars
to less than 10 percent of total energy intake reduces the risk
of overweight, obesity and tooth decay," Dr. Francesco Branca,
Director of WHO's Department of Nutrition for Health and
Development, said in a statement.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay)