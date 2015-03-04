* Intake should be halved in Americas, W. Europe
* Evidence shows sugar link to weight gain
* Can of soda contains 10 teaspoons of sugar
(Adds comment from U.S. sugar group)
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, March 4 Adults and children from the
Americas to Western Europe and the Middle East must roughly
halve the amount of sugar they consume to lower risk of obesity
and tooth decay, the World Health Organization said on
Wednesday.
New guidelines mean people should reduce the amount to less
than 10 percent of their daily energy intake -- or to about 50
grams or 12 teaspoons of sugar for adults, the U.N. agency said.
A cut to less than 5 percent would be even better at helping
prevent chronic diseases linked to poor diets including heart
disease, cancers and diabetes, it added.
"The reason we are focusing on sugar is that we really have
seen the important association with weight gain and obesity is a
major public health concern for many countries, an increasing
concern," the Director of WHO's Department of Nutrition for
Health and Development, Dr. Francesco Branca, told a briefing.
The WHO's recommendations cover free sugars such as glucose
and fructose, and sucrose or table sugar added to processed
foods and drinks. They do not cover sugar found naturally in
fresh fruit, vegetables and milk.
The current average in South America was 130 grams per adult
per day, in North and Central America 95 grams, in Western
Europe about 101 grams and 90 grams in the Middle East, Branca
said. Equatorial and southern Africa has the lowest average of
30 grams.
"Where do we find free sugars, in reality we find them in a
large number of products, in fact in the majority of products,"
he added.
One can of sugar-sweetened soda contains up to 40 grams
(around 10 teaspoons) of sugar, while orange and apple juices
have between 24-26 grams, he said.
"Actually it is very easy to exceed the recommendation of
12 teaspoons if you think of having maybe a bowl of breakfast
cereals in the morning, then maybe you have a can of soda
sometime during the day, then you have for dinner a sweetened
yogurt, you are already above the 10 percent. You are already at
approximately 15 teaspoons," Branca said.
Global sugar consumption from a daily average of about 58
grams per person in 2003 to 63 grams in 2013, is up about 10
percent, according to the WHO.
The Sugar Association, a U.S. trade group, slammed the
guideline, saying in a statement it used "weak and inconsistent
data" to link sugar intake with chronic diseases.
