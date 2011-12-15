Dec 15 Many doctors give women pelvic
exams when they're not called for by guidelines, such as before
prescribing for birth control pills, a U.S. study said.
That's worrisome because not only are the exams invasive,
they also come with a risk of false positives that can lead to
more unnecessary tests and procedures, said researchers at the
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, who
conducted the study.
Women have become accustomed to getting a pelvic exam every
year, they said, and doctors to giving them. But it's unclear if
they serve any real purpose without any pelvic pain or signs of
infection.
"Women should know that screening tests come with both harms
and benefits, and the pelvic exam is not an exception to that,"
said Analia Stormo, who led the study, published in the Archives
of Internal Medicine.
"We need to provide physicians with more of a clear message
of when it's appropriate to use pelvic exams."
Stormo and her colleagues surveyed 1,250 doctors, including
obstetricians and gynecologists, family doctors and internists.
They asked how often they performed pelvic exams to screen
for cancer or sexually transmitted infections (STIs) as a
requirement before prescribing birth control pills or as part of
a typical physical "well-woman" exam.
OB/GYNs were the most likely to say they routinely performed
pelvic exams in each of those cases, but the majority of family
and general doctors also did pelvic exams for every indication
in question.
While most doctors said they used the exams as part of a
general well-woman exam, 95 percent of OB/GYNs and 55 percent of
general doctors also screened for ovarian cancer using pelvic
exams. Between 68 and 92 percent of those doctors used them to
screen for STIs or as a requirement before prescribing birth
control.
The researchers said there's no need to do a full pelvic
exam to screen for STIs and that taking a urine test or swab is
enough. In addition, there's no evidence that screening for
ovarian cancer with a pelvic exam prevents women dying from the
disease, or that it's needed before women go on birth control.
No matter how it's used, the exam can lead to so-called
false alarms and over-diagnosis, when doctors find things that
would never have caused any symptoms but are treated anyway.
Organisations including the American College of
Obstetricians and Gynecologists recommend the exam as part of
routine check-ups in most adult women, but other guidelines are
inconsistent.
Other procedures and counseling should be top priorities
during often time-strapped visits, and using the exams to screen
for ovarian cancer may be especially problematic, doctors said.
It's also a very personal procedure.
"If a pelvic exam is considered so sensitive that it deters
women from actually coming in for hormonal contraceptives or STI
testing, that's a harm," said Mona Saraiya, one of the doctors
who worked on the study.
SOURCE: bit.ly/ueoIZG
(Reporting from New York by Genevra Pittman at Reuters Health,
editing by Elaine Lies)