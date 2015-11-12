BANGKOK, Nov 12 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Only nine
countries have achieved a U.N. development goal of reducing the
number of women dying before, during or after giving birth by 75
percent since 1990, the United Nations and the World Bank said
on Thursday.
Worldwide, maternal mortality fell by 43 percent in the
25-year period, thanks to access to better-quality health
services during pregnancy and childbirth, and to sexual and
reproductive health services and family planning, they said in a
report.
"Over the past 25 years, a woman's risk of dying from
pregnancy-related causes has nearly halved," said Flavia
Bustreo, assistant director-general for family, women's and
children's health at the World Health Organization (WHO).
U.N. member states pledged in 2000 to reduce maternal
mortality, defined as a woman's death during pregnancy,
childbirth or within 6 weeks after birth, by three quarters by
2015 as part of the Millennium Development Goals (MDGS).
The Maldives, Bhutan, Cambodia, Cape Verde, East Timor,
Iran, Laos, Mongolia and Rwanda reduced maternal mortality by
between 78 and 90 percent, the organisations' report said.
Globally, the number of maternal deaths dropped 43 percent
to an estimated 303,000 this year from about 532,000 in 1990, or
to 216 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births from 385 in 1990,
the report said.
East Asia saw the sharpest drop, to 27 deaths per 100,000
live births from 90.
A new set of targets adopted by world leaders in September -
the Sustainable Development Goals - includes reducing maternal
deaths to fewer than 70 per 100,000 live births globally.
That will require the pace of reduction to more than triple
to 7.5 percent per year, beginning in 2016, from the 2.3 percent
annual improvement between 1990 and 2015, the report said.
