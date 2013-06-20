* Physical, sexual attacks "everyday reality" for many women
* Almost 40 percent of murdered women killed by a partner
* Violence causes women short and long-term health problems
* WHO sets guidelines to help health sector respond
By Kate Kelland, Health and Science Correspondent
LONDON, June 20 More than a third of all women
worldwide are victims of physical or sexual violence, posing a
global health problem of epidemic proportions, a World Health
Organization report said on Thursday.
The vast majority of women are attacked or abused by their
husbands or boyfriends, and common health problems they suffer
include broken bones, bruises, pregnancy complications,
depression and other mental illnesses, the report said.
"This is an everyday reality for many, many women,"
Charlotte Watts, a health policy expert at the London School of
Hygiene & Tropical Medicine and one of the report's authors,
told Reuters in an interview.
She said she was shocked by pictures this week showing
celebrity chef Nigella Lawson being grabbed by the throat by her
art collector husband Charles Saatchi. He has since been
cautioned by police for assaulting her.
"We don't know the details of what is going there, but it
does illustrate this happens to all women - it's not just poor
women, or women in a certain country. This really is a global
issue," Watts said.
The report, co-authored by Watts and Claudia Garcia-Moreno
of the WHO, found that almost two fifths (38 percent) of all
women murder victims were murdered by intimate partners, and 42
percent of women who have been victims of physical or sexual
violence by a partner have injuries as a result.
Garcia-Moreno pointed to recent high-profile rape cases in
India and South Africa that have put a spotlight on the
treatment of women worldwide.
The brutal gang rape in December of a 23-year-old woman on a
bus in New Delhi sparked a global outcry and unprecedented
protests in India demanding better policing of sex crimes. The
woman later died from her injuries.
"These kinds of cases raise awareness, which is important,
and at the same time we must remember there are hundreds of
women every day who are being raped on the streets and in their
homes, but that doesn't make the headlines," Garcia-Moreno said.
The report found that violence against women is a root cause
for a range of acute and chronic health problems, ranging from
immediate injury to sexually transmitted infections, to HIV, to
depression and stress- and alcohol-related health disorders.
Women who suffer violence from their partners are 1.5 times
more likely to get syphilis, Chlamydia, or gonorrhoea. And in
some regions, including sub-Saharan Africa, they are 1.5 times
more likely to become infected with the human immunodeficiency
virus that causes AIDS, the report found.
The WHO is issuing guidelines for health workers on how to
help women suffering domestic or sexual abuse. They stress the
importance of training health workers to recognise when women
may be at risk of partner violence and to know how to respond.
This includes ensuring that consultation rooms can be
totally private and confidential, that appropriate referral
systems are in place, and that women at risk from partners
should not be sent back home.
In a statement accompanying the report WHO Director-General
Margaret Chan said the violence had caused health problems of
"epidemic proportions", adding: "The world's health systems can
and must do more for women who experience violence."
(Reporting by Kate Kelland; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)