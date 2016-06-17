GENEVA, June 17 Independent experts have
recommended using a fifth of the standard dose of yellow fever
vaccine in the event of a global shortage to combat the worst
outbreak in decades, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on
Friday.
"Experts agreed to propose if necessary, if there is a
shortage of vaccine, to divide the vaccine by five. One fifth of
a dose according to their evidence would be sufficient to
provide immunity for at least 12 months," WHO spokesman Tarik
Jasarevic said, reporting on a meeting this week.
The global stockpile of yellow fever vaccines, which has
been depleted twice this year to immunise people in Angola,
Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo against the deadly
mosquito-borne disease, currently stands at 6 million doses, WHO
said in a statement.
