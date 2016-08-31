GENEVA Aug 31 Some 6,000 people in Angola and
Democratic Republic of Congo are believed to be infected with
yellow fever, six times the number of confirmed cases, but no
new infections have been confirmed since July 12, the World
Health Organization said on Wednesday.
Around 7.7 million people were vaccinated over 10 days in a
major campaign in the Congo capital of Kinshasa, Oyewale Tomori,
chair of WHO's Emergency Committee, told a news conference.
The outbreak does not constitute an international public
health emergency, but intense population movements across the
border to neighbouring Republic of Congo pose a risk of further
spread, the panel of independent experts said.
The WHO's global stockpile of yellow fever vaccine has 6
million doses, but it is working with four vaccine makers to
boost production and reach 20 million doses by December, said Dr
Peter Salama, executive director of WHO's emergencies programme.
