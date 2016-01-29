(Adds executive quote)
By Jeffrey Dastin
NEW YORK Jan 29 American Airlines'
president on Friday said it is too early to tell if the rapidly
spreading Zika virus will impact travel, but so far the airline
has seen no material change to flight bookings.
American Airlines Group Inc, the world's largest airline,
and other U.S. carriers are facing mounting concern about the
mosquito-borne virus as investors mull a slump in demand to the
Caribbean and other tourist hotspots.
"Zika is not airborne, so there is not a danger of it being
transmitted between passengers," American's President Scott
Kirby said on a call with investors Friday. "As a result, you
wouldn't expect it to have as big an impact as something like
SARS."
Zika, linked to birth defects in thousands of babies in
Brazil, could nonetheless become a challenge for American. Kirby
said flight sales to Brazil on the airline, which has the widest
Latin American network among U.S. peers, had fallen to about 2.0
percent of its revenue from 6.1 percent in roughly the past two
years.
While airlines have yet to report a bookings drop because of
Zika, a warning from the World Health Organization that four
million people in the Americas could get the virus has
exacerbated jitters for the travel industry, hurt by outbreaks
of SARS and Ebola in years past.
"People incrementally are starting to pay a little more
attention to Zika than they were before," said Sterne Agee CRT
analyst Adam Hackel. "(They) freak out when it comes to
airlines."
New York-traded airline stocks dropped 3.1 percent
Thursday, which analysts attributed to Zika fears and an uptick
in oil prices, before rebounding 1.4 percent in Friday afternoon
trade.
American saw the sector's biggest stock decline Friday with
shares falling more than 1.0 percent. It forecast a passenger
unit revenue decline in the first quarter between 6.0 percent
and 8.0 percent, not accounting for any potential Zika impact.
On Thursday, shares of another top U.S. airline in the
Caribbean, JetBlue Airways Corp, tumbled more than 6.0
percent even though it reported no measurable impact from the
virus.
"Short-term especially, these stocks will react," Hackel
said, recalling the sharp, if short-lived selloff in October
2014, when highly contagious Ebola was reported in the United
States.
American is offering pregnant customers, who appear most
vulnerable to the virus, and their companions refunds for
tickets to Zika-impacted regions. United, Delta
and JetBlue have also announced refunds.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Christian
Plumb)