American Airlines Group Inc (AAL.O) has expanded its refunds for pregnant customers visiting areas impacted by the Zika virus to include Puerto Rico, Martinique and nine countries in Central and South America and the Caribbean, a spokesman said Wednesday.

American, the world's largest airline, on Tuesday said it was giving refunds to pregnant travellers to five cities in Central America. The World Health Organization has warned that mosquito-borne Zika is likely to spread to most of the Americas, prompting concern by travellers and refund announcements by airlines such as United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL.N) and Latam Airlines Group SA LAN.SN.

