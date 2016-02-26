BUENOS AIRES Feb 26 A health official in the
Argentine province of Cordoba reported on Friday that a woman
had contracted the Zika virus without having left the country,
bringing to nine the total number of cases reported nationwide.
A major outbreak of the virus began in Brazil last year and
has spread to many countries in the Americas.
"We are thinking that the virus could have been transmitted
sexually," Cordoba health chief Francisco Fortuna told Radio
Continental, adding that the patient had contact with a man who
recently traveled to Colombia.
Prior to the infection in Cordoba, Argentina's health
ministry had reported eight cases of Zika throughout the country
as of last week.
Scientists are investigating a potential link between Zika
infections of pregnant women and more than 4,300 suspected cases
in Brazil of microcephaly, a condition marked by an abnormally
small head size that can result in developmental problems.
Both Argentina and Colombia border Brazil.
Much remains unknown about Zika, including whether the virus
actually causes microcephaly in babies. Brazil has confirmed
more than 580 cases of microcephaly and considers most of them
to be related to Zika infections in the mothers.
Airlines say the rapidly spreading Zika virus may be
discouraging travel in the Americas, the International Air
Transport Association said.
