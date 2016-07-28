CHICAGO, July 28 The U.S. Food and Drug
Administration has ordered all blood collection centers in
Florida's Miami-Dade and Broward counties to stop collecting
blood as state health department officials continue to
investigate four possible cases of local transmission of the
Zika virus.
In a statement posted on its website on Wednesday, the FDA
said blood centers should stop collecting blood in the two
counties until they can implement testing for the Zika virus in
each unit of blood collected, or until they can put in place
technology that can kill pathogens in collected blood.
The FDA also recommends that nearby counties implement the
same measures to maintain the safety of the U.S. blood supply.
The steps follow Florida's announcement on Wednesday that it
has identified two more Zika cases - one more in each county -
that were not related to travel to an area where the virus is
being transmitted.
A CDC spokesman said on Wednesday that "evidence is mounting
to suggest local transmission via mosquitoes" in South Florida,
noting that the cases fit transmission patterns seen with prior
mosquito-borne outbreaks such as Chikungunya.
Although Zika is primarily spread by the bite of an infected
mosquito, it can also be spread through blood transfusions and
sex with an infected person. The CDC is also investigating a
case in Utah in which a caregiver may have contracted the virus
from an elderly person with high levels of the Zika virus in his
blood who later died.
FDA said it will continue to monitor the situation in
Florida in cooperation with the Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention and state public health authorities and provide
updates as additional information becomes available.
(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by Bernard Orr)