By Toni Clarke
WASHINGTON Feb 19 New guidelines barring the
collection of blood in areas with outbreaks of the
mosquito-borne Zika virus will be put to the test first in
cash-strapped Puerto Rico, where health officials have two weeks
to start importing the island's supply.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said earlier this week
that areas with active domestic transmission of Zika virus
should stop collecting blood locally.
Puerto Rico has reported a small number of cases of local
transmission, and U.S. health officials expect many thousands of
residents to be infected once the mosquito season reaches its
peak this summer.
Local health officials fear switching to imports could
undermine the island's voluntary donation network, which
provides the bulk of its needs. The new guidelines will require
Puerto Rico to obtain its entire supply from the continental
United States at a cost of up to $100,000 a week, said Jose O.
Alsina, vice president and chief operating officer of Puerto
Rico's Banco de Sangre de Servicios Mutuos, the island's largest
blood bank.
The U.S. territory is struggling with about $70 billion in
debt and a 45 percent poverty rate. The island has already
defaulted on some debt payments and its Governor Alejandro
Garcia Padilla has warned that the government is close to
running out of money.
Alsina said its eight blood banks can't afford to buy blood
and make payroll, which includes about 400 drivers,
phlebotomists, nurses and others. Blood bank officials are
asking the government to help pay for the imports so they can
maintain their infrastructure until local collection can resume.
They also have asked for extra time to collect blood locally
before having to import it all.
"Laying off people, even for a short time, would be
devastating," Alsina said.
The FDA said that it recognized the new rules would create
hardships but stressed they were necessary to ensure safety. The
Zika virus has been found in blood, and experts are concerned
about the possibility that it could be transmitted through
transfusion.
The FDA "is actively engaged in conversations with local
health authorities and blood collection establishments in Puerto
Rico in order to minimize the impact to the greatest extent
possible," said agency spokeswoman Tara Goodin.
The Zika outbreak began in Brazil last year and has spread
rapidly through the Americas. The World Health Organization
declared it a global health emergency earlier this month because
the virus is suspected of causing microcephaly, a birth defect
marked by unusually small heads that can cause developmental
disabilities.
President Barack Obama has asked Congress to approve $1.8
billion in supplemental emergency funding to help combat the
virus, with $250 million designated for Puerto Rico.
Dr. Thomas Frieden, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention, has told lawmakers some of the funds
should finance the development of a blood screening test that he
hoped could be available in six to 12 months.
TEMPORARY TEST
In the meantime, researchers at the Blood Systems Research
Institute (BSRI), a unit of the blood and transfusion services
company Blood Systems Inc, are evaluating the possibility of
refining an existing Zika test to temporarily screen blood from
Puerto Rico.
The test was developed nearly a decade ago by the CDC and
has been used mainly for research purposes. Dr. Michael Busch,
director of the BSRI said he believes his institute could refine
the test and screen the Puerto Rican blood supply until a
commercial test becomes available later this year.
Busch said the institute is in discussions with the FDA and
believes it could scale up capacity to test Puerto Rican blood
donations and submit an application for approval by the end of
March. The CDC test could screen the average amount of blood
Puerto Rico uses per week but not much more, Busch said. The
U.S. Virgin Islands and American Samoa also have been identified
by CDC as areas with active Zika transmission, but both already
import their blood supply from the continental United States and
Hawaii, respectively, the FDA said.
U.S. health officials expect to see localized outbreaks in
the southeastern United States later this year.
The further the virus spreads, the greater the area that
will need to be supplied by Zika-free regions of the country,
potentially squeezing overall blood supply.
OneBlood, which collects most of the blood used in Florida,
said it will implement a screening test as soon as one is
authorized by the FDA. The organization is in "close contact"
with the FDA, CDC and Florida Department of health "should
additional measures be needed," said spokesman Pat Michaels.
