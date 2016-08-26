(Corrects second paragraph to say Pinellas County is "some 265
miles from" Miami, not "near" Miami)
Aug 26 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
recommended on Friday that all blood donated in the United
States and its territories be tested for Zika virus, as it moves
to prevent transmission of the virus through the blood supply.
The agency's move to expand its previous guideline for blood
screening comes after Florida officials on Tuesday announced the
first case of Zika transmitted by mosquitoes in Pinellas County,
some 265 miles from Miami, where the first locally transmitted
U.S. cases were reported.
The FDA last month ordered blood banks in Florida's two most
densely populated counties - Miami-Dade County and Broward
County - to stop collecting blood.
The FDA also recommended that nearby counties implement the
same measures.
Zika was detected in Brazil last year and has since spread
across the Americas. The virus poses a risk to pregnant women
because it can cause severe birth defects. It has been linked to
more than 1,800 cases of microcephaly in Brazil.
Health officials warned pregnant women last week not to
travel to Miami Beach after Florida confirmed the mosquito-borne
Zika virus was active there.
The agency had recommended in February that blood should no
longer be collected from regions where the Zika virus is
circulating, and that blood needed for transfusions be obtained
from areas of the country without active transmission.
The FDA has authorized the emergency use of several
investigational Zika screening tests, including products made by
Hologic Inc and Roche Holding AG.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)