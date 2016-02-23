BRASILIA Feb 23 The number of confirmed and
suspected cases of microcephaly in Brazil associated with the
Zika virus has risen to 4,690 from 4,443 a week earlier, the
Ministry of Health said on Tuesday.
Of these, the number of confirmed cases climbed to 583 from
508 a week earlier, while suspected ones increased to 4,107 from
3,935 in the same period.
Brazil considered most of the cases of babies born with
abnormally small heads to be related to Zika, though the link
between the virus and the birth defects has not been
scientifically established.
