BRIEF-G Medical Innovations Holdings signs China joint venture agreement
* GIBF to invest US$5 million into a new joint venture subsidiary company in China
SAO PAULO, April 26 Brazil has registered 91,387 likely cases of the Zika virus from February until April 2, the health ministry said on Tuesday, in its first national report on the epidemic.
The country's populous southeast, which includes Olympic city Rio de Janeiro, registered the most diagnoses of any region, with 35,505 likely cases. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Bernard Orr)
* GIBF to invest US$5 million into a new joint venture subsidiary company in China
* Eden applies for U.S. patent for Edencrete Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: