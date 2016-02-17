RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 17 Brazil's Health Ministry
on Wednesday said that "most" of the 508 confirmed cases of
microcephaly reported in the country are likely related to the
ongoing outbreak of Zika virus infections.
The ministry earlier in the day reported a total of 4,443
suspected and confirmed cases of the rare defect, up from 4,314
a week earlier. It did not, however, update its total of 41
cases in which it said that microcephaly had been linked by
laboratory tests to Zika infections.
In a clarification, it said that the government would cease
to update the confirmed number of linked cases because "the
Health Ministry considers that there were Zika virus infections
in most of the mothers whose babies have been diagnosed" with
the condition.
Of the total reported on Wednesday, Brazil said 508 cases of
microcephaly have been confirmed, while 3,935 are still being
investigated.
Microcephaly is a condition marked by abnormally small head
size that can result in developmental problems. Brazil is
investigating a surge in the number of cases across the country
in conjunction with the outbreak of Zika, but have not yet
proven that the virus can cause microcephaly.
Zika has now spread to more than 30 countries and has led
the World Health Organization to declare a global health
emergency.
(Reporting by Paulo Prada)