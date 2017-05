Jackeline, 26, holds her son who is 4-months old and born with microcephaly, in front of their house in Olinda, near Recife, Brazil, February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

SAO PAULO Brazil's health ministry on Friday reported 4,314 suspected and confirmed cases of microcephaly, a birth defect causing an abnormally small head in newborns, up from 4,074 cases on February 2.

Of those, 462 were confirmed as microcephaly and 41 were determined to be linked to the Zika virus that has spread rapidly through the Americas but is most common in Brazil.

