BRASILIA Feb 5 Brazil's government may change a
law to make it easier to share samples of the Zika virus with
laboratories in other countries if it can guarantee access to
tests and vaccines developed from those samples, two government
sources said on Friday.
Brazilian scientists have criticized a 2005 biosecurity law
that curtailed the ability to send samples abroad and does not
clearly define protocol when a public health emergency, such as
mosquito-borne Zika virus, is involved. They have warned the
restrictions could hamper vital research.
The sources said the decision would be made at a meeting
next Wednesday between the health, science and technology
ministries and President Dilma Rousseff's Chief of Staff.
"There are a lot of restrictions on sending samples abroad,"
said one Health Ministry source. "It is possible to share things
during a public health emergency, but we need legal security for
laboratories and researchers."
