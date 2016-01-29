WINNIPEG, Manitoba Jan 29 Three Canadians who
are infected with the Zika virus traveled to Colombia and El
Salvador before their illness, a government health spokeswoman
said on Friday.
Two are from the province of British Columbia and one is an
Alberta resident, said Rebecca Gilman of the Canadian health
department.
Gilman could not say when the people traveled or returned to
Canada, nor confirm further details about them.
Canadian Health Minister Jane Philpott told reporters on
Thursday that none of the cases were caused by transmission of
the virus in Canada, and that local transmission should not be
of concern to Canadians.
The mosquito-transmitted virus has been linked to brain
damage in thousands of babies in Brazil. There is no proven
vaccine or treatment. Philpott said the virus has spread through
21 countries.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Bill
Rigby)