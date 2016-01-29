WINNIPEG, Manitoba Jan 29 Three Canadians who are infected with the Zika virus traveled to Colombia and El Salvador before their illness, a government health spokeswoman said on Friday.

Two are from the province of British Columbia and one is an Alberta resident, said Rebecca Gilman of the Canadian health department.

Gilman could not say when the people traveled or returned to Canada, nor confirm further details about them.

Canadian Health Minister Jane Philpott told reporters on Thursday that none of the cases were caused by transmission of the virus in Canada, and that local transmission should not be of concern to Canadians.

The mosquito-transmitted virus has been linked to brain damage in thousands of babies in Brazil. There is no proven vaccine or treatment. Philpott said the virus has spread through 21 countries. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Bill Rigby)