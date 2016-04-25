WINNIPEG, Manitoba, April 25 An Ontario resident is Canada's first confirmed case of a Zika virus infection that was contracted locally through sex, health officials said on Monday.

The individual, who was not further identified, is believed to have contracted the virus from a sexual partner who contracted Zika after travelling to an affected country, according to a statement from Public Health Agency of Canada and Ontario's Ministry of Health.

