Aug 2 The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention (CDC) is making available more than $16 million to
states and territories in their fight against the Zika virus, in
addition to the $25 million it had sanctioned in July.
The current Zika outbreak was first detected last year in
Brazil, where it has been linked to more than 1,700 cases of the
birth defect microcephaly, and has since spread rapidly through
the Americas.
U.S. health officials on Monday warned pregnant women to
avoid traveling to a neighborhood in Miami after the Florida
government said it had identified 10 more cases of Zika caused
by the bite of local mosquitoes, bringing the total to 14.
The new funding - for 40 states and territories - will be
used to provide real-time data about the epidemic as it unfolds
in the United States and help those affected by the virus, the
CDC said on Tuesday.
Last month, the agency provided $25 million to 53 states,
cities and territories as part of its 'preparedness and
response' funding to areas at risk for outbreaks.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)