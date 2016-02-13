BOGOTA Feb 13 More than 5,000 pregnant
Colombian women are infected with the mosquito-borne Zika virus,
the country's national health institute said on Saturday, as the
disease continues its rapid spread across the Americas.
There are 31,555 cases of the disease in Colombia, the
national health institute said in a epidemiology bulletin, among
them 5,013 pregnant women. The disease has been linked to
microcephaly, a condition marked by babies being born with an
abnormally small head size that can result in developmental
problems.
Much remains unknown about Zika, including whether the virus
actually causes microcephaly. Brazil is investigating the
potential link between Zika infections and more than 4,300
suspected cases of microcephaly.
(Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Toby Chopra)