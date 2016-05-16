An edes aegypti mosquito is seen inside a test tube as part of a research on preventing the spread of the Zika virus and other mosquito-borne diseases at a control and prevention center in Guadalupe, neighbouring Monterrey, Mexico, in this March 8, 2016 file photo. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril/Files

WASHINGTON Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives will try to pass legislation this week providing $622.1 million in emergency funds to fight the spreading Zika virus.

House Appropriations Committee Chairman Hal Rogers introduced the measure on Monday, according to a statement. The bill would offset the new spending by taking $352.1 million from an Ebola fund and another $270 million from a Department of Health and Human Services administrative account.

President Barack Obama in February called for $1.9 billion in emergency funds that would not result in any government spending cuts elsewhere.

(Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Bernard Orr)