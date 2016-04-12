BRIEF-Mabvax Therapeutics files for non-timely 10-Q
* Mabvax therapeutics files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 12 U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday approved a bill to provide financial incentives to companies developing treatments for the Zika virus, sending the measure on to the White House for President Barack Obama's signature.
The House of Representatives passed the bill on a voice vote, without a roll call, weeks after the same measure was approved by the Senate.
The measure allows the Food and Drug Administration to include Zika drug developers in the agency's priority review voucher program. The program encourages manufacturers to study treatments for diseases that might not be profitable by expediting the regulatory review of a more lucrative drug in their research pipeline.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke and David Morgan in Washington; Editing by Bernard Orr)
FRANKFURT, May 16 Germany's Merck KGaA said it was looking into shifting its diversified chemicals and healthcare businesses into separate subsidiaries next year. "The internal processes and structures shall be orientated more consequently towards the continuing growth dynamic of the sectors," the family-controlled group said in a statement on Tuesday.