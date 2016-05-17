WASHINGTON May 17 The U.S. Senate on Tuesday cleared the way for approval of $1.1 billion in immediate funds to battle the Zika virus, well above what is in legislation pending in the House of Representatives.

By a vote of 68-29, senators limited debate on the measure, paving the way for likely Senate approval this week. Two other funding approaches failed to get enough support to advance in the Senate. (Reporting By Richard Cowan and Timothy Gardner; Editing by Paul Simao)