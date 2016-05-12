WASHINGTON May 12 The White House said on
Thursday it would welcome any progress made by the U.S. Congress
toward striking a deal to provide funding to help fight the Zika
virus.
"I think at this point, given the delays and given the
heightened stakes, we welcome any sort of forward momentum in
Congress," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters at
a daily briefing.
Asked about a Senate proposal for $1.1 billion in emergency
funds, Earnest said the administration would "have to take a
close look at it to see if it is sufficient."
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner and Susan Heavey; Writing by
Megan Cassella; Editing by Eric Walsh)