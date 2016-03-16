(Updates) March 16 The World Health Organization said last week that Zika vaccine trials may come too late for the current outbreak, even as several companies continue to test various candidates in pre-clinical trials. The mosquito-borne disease is spreading explosively through the Americas prompting WHO to declare it a global emergency. Making a shot to tackle the outbreak isn't too hard in theory, but producing a safe, effective and deliverable product to protect pregnant women and girls is not easy in practice, experts say. For a start, scientists know even less about Zika than they did about Ebola. Moreover, the infection is so mild, that in majority of cases victims are unaware they are infected - which makes immunization difficult. Here is an updated list of drugmakers and the progress they have made so far to develop a vaccine: Company name Description Comments Sanofi SA Dengue vaccine maker The French drugmaker says has assembled a team of more than 80 experts who would start preclinical tests of a potential vaccine in animals. GlaxoSmithKline Plc Dengue vaccine The British drugmaker says concluding feasibility studies evaluating whether its vaccine developer technology is suitable for Zika. Intrexon Corp Synthetic biology U.S. health regulators say Intrexon's genetically engineered mosquito being used in the company fight against Zika will not have a significant impact on environment. Inovio Vaccine and Inovio says preclinical testing of its vaccine for Zika induced robust and durable Pharmaceuticals Inc immunotherapy developer response in mice. Hawaii Biotech Inc Privately held vaccine Hawaii Biotech expects data to come through this year from program to test its vaccine. developer It is yet to determine when it will start clinical tests. Replikens Privately held vaccine Company expects to glean data from its tests on mice and rabbits over the next couple of developer months. Takeda Pharmaceutical Dengue vaccine Japan's leading drugmaker assembled a team to look into practicalities of vaccine for Co Ltd developer Zika. Pfizer Inc Drugmaker Company currently analyzing existing vaccines portfolio to see where it might be able to play a role. Johnson and Johnson's Drugmaker Company currently evaluating if any of its available technologies could be directed to Janssen unit address Zika. Merck & Co Inc Drugmaker Says working with public health partners to see how its expertise could be useful. Newlink Genetics Corp Ebola vaccine developer Newlink says starting project to develop new treatment options. Sementis Privately held vaccine University of South Australia and Sementis working together to develop a vaccine. Ltd/University of developer South Australia Geovax Labs Inc Vaccine developer Says begun program to develop vaccine using its MVA-VLP vaccine platform. It has inked a deal with University of Georgia to develop the vaccine. BioCryst Drug developer Says dose of its experimental antiviral drug improved survival rates in mice infected Pharmaceuticals Inc with Zika in preclinical study. Immunovaccine Inc Canadian drug developer Says will begin developing Zika vaccine using its DepoVax platform and build upon earlier research for Ebola. Bharat Biotech Privately held Indian Senior WHO official said in February Bharat's candidate was one of two vaccine candidates biotech company that seemed to be "more advanced". Valneva SE French biotech Biotech said in February it was evaluating the development of a Zika vaccine. (Compiled by Ankur Banerjee and Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)