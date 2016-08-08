Aug 8 Florida health officials are investigating a new case of the Zika virus in Palm Beach County that appears to be a local transmission, Governor Rick Scott said in a statement on Monday.

The person recently traveled to Miami-Dade County, though Scott's statement did not specify exactly where.

The governor said the state still believes active transmissions of the virus that can cause a rare but devastating birth defect are only taking place in a one-square mile area in Miami-Dade County that includes Miami's Wynwood district. (Reporting by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Bernard Orr)