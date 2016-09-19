Sept 19 Florida Governor Rick Scott on Monday said there has been no local transmission of Zika in 45 days in the Miami neighborhood of Wynwood, the first site of a non-travel related case of the virus in the continental United States.

"Everyone should be coming back here and enjoy themselves," Scott said at a press conference in Miami. "We had an issue, everybody took it seriously and we solved it."

