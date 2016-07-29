BRIEF-Kuwait's Advanced Technology Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 1.9 million dinars versus 1.5 million dinars year ago
July 29 Health officials in Florida on Friday reported the first cases of local transmission of the mosquito-borne Zika virus in continental United States.
The Florida department of health has concluded that the four reported cases of the virus are likely mosquito-borne, Florida Governor Rick Scott said.
One of these cases involves a woman and the other three involve men, Scott said. (Reporting by Barbara Liston and Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 1.9 million dinars versus 1.5 million dinars year ago
* Q1 sales EGP 1.4 million versus EGP 1.5 million year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2pLBpjc) Further company coverage: