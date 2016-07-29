July 29 Health officials in Florida on Friday reported the first cases of local transmission of the mosquito-borne Zika virus in continental United States.

The Florida department of health has concluded that the four reported cases of the virus are likely mosquito-borne, Florida Governor Rick Scott said.

One of these cases involves a woman and the other three involve men, Scott said. (Reporting by Barbara Liston and Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)