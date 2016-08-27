HONG KONG Aug 27 Hong Kong's first suspected Zika patient tested negative for the virus and has been discharged from hospital, broadcaster Radio Television Hong Kong (RTHK) reported on Saturday.

The 38-year-old woman left hospital on Friday evening. She had been admitted after suffering symptoms of joint pain and red eyes after spending two weeks in the Caribbean.

Zika was detected in Brazil last year and has since spread across the Americas. The virus poses a risk to pregnant women because it can cause severe birth defects. It has been linked to more than 1,800 cases of microcephaly in Brazil.

