BRIEF-Klépierre acquires Nueva Condomina
* REG-KLÉPIERRE ACQUIRES NUEVA CONDOMINA, THE LEADING RETAIL HUB IN MURCIA AREA, SPAIN
(Repeating with no changes to the text)
WASHINGTON May 18 The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a bill to provide $622.1 million to control the spread of the Zika virus, far below President Barack Obama's request and lower than Senate legislation.
(Reporting by Eric Beech and Richard Cowan)
* REG-KLÉPIERRE ACQUIRES NUEVA CONDOMINA, THE LEADING RETAIL HUB IN MURCIA AREA, SPAIN
* DELIVERS EXPANSION OF LOGISTICS PLATFORM CELIO IN AMBLAINVILLE