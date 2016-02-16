A female Aedes aegypti mosquito is seen in a test tube in a laboratory conducting research on preventing the spread of the Zika virus and other mosquito-borne diseases, at the entomology department of the Ministry of Public Health in Guatemala City, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday recommended individuals delay donating blood if they have had a confirmed Zika infection or have been potentially exposed to the virus.

While there have been no reports of Zika entering the U.S. blood supply, the risk of blood transmission is considered likely based on scientific evidence of how Zika and similar viruses spread, the agency said. (1.usa.gov/1mFUbGX)

The FDA issued these guidelines to ensure that blood banks defer blood donations, since about four out of five of those infected do not show symptoms.

