U.N. says 200,000 more people could flee Mosul as fighting intensifies
ERBIL, Iraq The United Nations said on Thursday up to 200,000 more people could flee Mosul as Iraqi forces push into the last districts held by Islamic State militants.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday recommended individuals delay donating blood if they have had a confirmed Zika infection or have been potentially exposed to the virus.
While there have been no reports of Zika entering the U.S. blood supply, the risk of blood transmission is considered likely based on scientific evidence of how Zika and similar viruses spread, the agency said. (1.usa.gov/1mFUbGX)
The FDA issued these guidelines to ensure that blood banks defer blood donations, since about four out of five of those infected do not show symptoms.
BEIJING China and Southeast Asian countries agreed on Thursday to a framework for a long-mooted code of conduct for the disputed South China Sea, China's Foreign Ministry said.