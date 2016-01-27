CHICAGO Jan 27 U.S. researchers called on the
World Health Organization on Wednesday to take swift action on
the Zika virus that is linked with thousands of birth defects in
Brazil and is rapidly spreading in Latin America and the
Caribbean.
Georgetown University researchers urged WHO Director-General
Margaret Chan to heed the lessons of Ebola and act quickly to
combat the mosquito-transmitted disease.
Specifically, they called on the U.N. agency to convene an
emergency session of health and infectious disease experts to
consider how to respond to the outbreak.
Just convening the meeting would focus attention on funding
and research, they said in a viewpoint article published on
Wednesday by the Journal of the American Medical Association.
The Zika virus has been linked to brain damage in thousands
of babies in Brazil. There is no vaccine or treatment for Zika,
which is a close cousin of dengue and chikungunya and causes
mild fever, rash and red eyes. An estimated 80 percent of people
infected have no symptoms, making it difficult for pregnant
women to know whether they have been infected.
Until recently, the virus was seen as a mild disease, but
concern has been elevated after the recent discovery of a
possible link to birth defects in some affected countries and
also to Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare but serious condition
that can cause paralysis.
Recent models for how the disease is spreading predict
"significant international spread by travelers from Brazil to
the rest of the Americas, Europe, and Asia," Dr. Daniel Lucey,
an infectious disease expert, and Lawrence Gostin, a global
health law expert, wrote in the viewpoint article in JAMA.
The WHO's leadership admitted to serious missteps last April
in its handling of the Ebola crisis, which was focused mostly on
three West African countries and which killed more than 10,000
people.
They pledged reforms, with Chan declaring the WHO had
"learned lessons of humility" after the agency was strongly
criticized for acting too slowly to declare an outbreak. Some
critics have said the WHO's slow response played a major role in
allowing the epidemic to balloon into the worst Ebola outbreak
on record.
Lucey, a prominent infectious disease expert who treated
Ebola patients in Africa, said both Brazil and the Pan American
Health Organization, the WHO's Regional Office for the Americas,
had done a "great job" responding to the Zika outbreak.
But he added that only Chan had the authority to convene an
emergency meeting of top experts on the International Health
Regulations' Emergency Committee to consider declaring Zika a
"Public Health Emergency of International Concern." That is
defined by the WHO as a serious health crisis that endangers
international public health.
"That is in my view clearly needs to happen, and should have
happened already," Lucey said. Convening the meeting would allow
for global coordination of travel advisories, research
priorities and infection control measures, he said.
That declaration might come as early as this week.
Dr. Carissa Etienne, director of the PAHO regional office of
the WHO, was expected to brief the WHO Executive Board on the
Zika outbreak at a special session convened for Thursday, WHO
officials said. The talks were expected to take place at WHO
headquarters in Geneva. The board is holding a session from Jan.
25 to 30.
Reflecting concern over the spreading outbreak, U.S.
President Barack Obama called on Tuesday for the rapid
development of tests, vaccines and treatments to fight the
virus, which could spread to the United States in warmer months.
