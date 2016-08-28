SINGAPORE Aug 28 Singapore has confirmed 41
cases of locally-transmitted Zika virus, local media reported on
Sunday, citing the city-state's health ministry.
The cases include 36 foreign construction workers employed
at a site in Aljunied, in the southeast of the island, the
Straits Times newspaper and Channel News Asia television
reported.
On Saturday, the health ministry confirmed Singapore's first
case of a local transmission of the virus, which in Brazil has
been linked to microcephaly, a rare birth defect.
That case was also in the Aljunied area.
Authorities have tested 124 people, primarily construction
workers. Seventy-eight have tested negative and five cases are
pending, the reports said. In all, 34 patients have fully
recovered.
