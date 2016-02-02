GENEVA Feb 2 The World Health Organization
(WHO) said on Tuesday that it was gearing up to combat the
microcephaly outbreak in Latin America linked to the Zika virus,
which it feared could spread to Asia and Africa that have "the
highest birth rates in the world".
Anthony Costello, a WHO expert, said that the U.N. agency
was drawing up "good guidelines" for pregnant women and
gathering experts to work on a definition of microcephaly
including a standardised measurement of babies' heads.
Costello, referring to the link in Brazil between the Zika
virus and microcephaly, a condition where babies are born with
small heads, said: "We believe the association is guilty until
proven innocent."
"Mass community engagement" in areas with the mosquito that
carries the Zika virus, and rapid development of diagnostic
tools were essential, while a vaccine may be years away, he
said.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Dominic Evans)