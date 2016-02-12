GENEVA Feb 12 The World Health Organization
(WHO) expects the suspected links between the Zika virus and two
neurological disorders, microcephaly in babies and
Guillain-Barre in adults, to be established within weeks, a
senior WHO official said on Friday.
"We have a few more weeks to be sure to demonstrate
causality, but the link betwen Zika and Guillain-Barre is highly
probable," Marie-Paule Kieny, WHO Assistant Director-General for
Health Systems and Innovation, told a news briefing.
She said it would take at least 18 months to start clinical
trials on humans of candidate vaccines against Zika, adding:
"Two vaccine candidates seem to be more advanced: a DNA vaccine
from the U.S. National Institutes for Health, and an inactivated
product from Bharat Biotech, in India."
