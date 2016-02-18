FRANKFURT Feb 18 German chemicals firm Lanxess
expects sales of icaridin, an active ingredient in
insect repellents, to grow by 50 percent year-on-year due to
concerns over the Zika virus, it said on Thursday.
The Zika virus, which is spreading quickly across the
Americas and prompted the World Health Organization to declare a
global health emergency, is usually transmitted by mosquitoes.
It has been linked to birth defect microcephaly and to
neurological disease Guillain-Barre syndrome.
Lanxess said demand for icaridin, which its unit Saltigo
markets under the name Saltidin, had risen "very rapidly" since
the start of the year.
"Our plant capacity is currently being adapted to meet this
increased demand," Saltigo Managing Director Wolfgang Schmitz
said in a statement, without saying how much production capacity
the company had previously had.
The Saltigo business is part of the Advanced Intermediates
division, which had total sales of 1.6 billion euros ($1.8
billion) in the 2014 financial year.
($1 = 0.8988 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Keith Weir)