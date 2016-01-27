SANTIAGO Jan 27 LATAM Airlines will
offer refunds or the option of itinerary changes to pregnant
women planning on traveling to Latin American and Caribbean
countries impacted by the Zika virus, the company said on
Wednesday.
An outbreak of the mosquito-borne virus, linked to brain
damage in thousands of babies in Brazil, is likely to spread to
all countries in the Americas except for Canada and Chile, the
World Health Organization (WHO) said this week.
Airlines, hotels and cruise operators serving the region are
facing growing concerns from travelers.
Chile-based LATAM Airlines, Latin America's largest carrier,
said it would offer refunds or the opportunity to change
destination to medically-certified pregnant women and their
travelling companions with international flights booked to
Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, and other affected Latin American and
Caribbean countries.
"For pregnant passengers that have already initiated their
trips to the aforementioned destinations, they can return early,
subject to seat availability, at no extra charge," the airline
said in a statement.
U.S. airline United Airlines said on Tuesday that it
was allowing customers who had reserved tickets for travel to
Zika-impacted regions to postpone their trips or obtain refunds
with no penalty.
A spokeswoman for TAM, the Brazilian arm of LATAM Airlines,
told Reuters on Tuesday that it had not yet seen an impact on
reservations due to concerns about the outbreak. Avianca, the
region's second biggest airline, and smaller Brazilian carrier
Gol made similar comments.
