BOSTON Feb 17 Maine's combative Republican
Governor, Paul LePage, drew jeers at a town hall meeting this
week when he blamed asylum seekers for bringing the "ziki fly,"
an apparent reference to the mosquito-borne Zika virus, local
media reported on Wednesday.
A Tea Party favorite now in his second term in office,
LePage has drawn attention for an off-the-cuff speaking style.
In the past, he has blamed out-of-state drug dealers for
impregnating "white girls," calling climate change a "scam" and
labeling legislators "corrupt."
"Asylum seekers, I think the biggest problem in our state,
and I'll explain that to you," LePage told a town hall meeting
in Freeport late Tuesday, the Maine Public Broadcasting Network
reported. "What happens is you get hepatitis C, tuberculosis,
AIDS, HIV, the 'ziki fly,' all these other foreign type of
diseases that find a way to our land."
The crowd jeered LePage's remarks, MPBN reported.
The mosquitoes that are capable of carrying the Zika virus,
which can also transmit diseases such as dengue and chikungunya,
are not currently found in Maine, according to the state's
Department of Health and Human Services.
Zika virus, a mosquito-borne virus, has been linked to
severe birth defects in Brazil and has spread to 39 countries.
The Zika outbreak is affecting large parts of Latin America
and the Caribbean and is likely to spread to all countries in
the Americas except for Canada and Chile, the World Health
Organization has said. Scientists have investigated two cases of
suspected sexual transmission of the disease in the United
States.
Much remains unknown about Zika, including whether the virus
actually causes microcephaly. Brazil is investigating the
potential link between Zika infections and more than 4,400
suspected cases of microcephaly, a condition marked by
abnormally small head size that can result in developmental
problems. Researchers have confirmed more than 500 of these
cases as microcephaly and identified evidence of Zika infection
in 41 of these cases, but have not proven that Zika can cause
microcephaly.
(Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by David Gregorio)