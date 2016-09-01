KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 1 Malaysia confirmed on
Thursday its first case of Zika after a woman tested positive
for the virus following a three-day visit to neighbouring
Singapore on August 19.
The 58-year-old woman had showed signs of a rash and fever
one week after returning from Singapore, according to Health
Minister Subramaniam Sathasivam.
"We are carrying out control measures against aedes
mosquitoes near the woman's home to prevent the spread of the
virus," he said at a news conference on Thursday, adding that
the virus was discovered in the woman's urine sample.
Subramaniam initially said the woman's "child" had also
tested positive for Zika in Singapore. He later clarified that
the child was in fact an adult daughter who is working in
Singapore and has not returned to Malaysia.
Subramaniam said they have already intensified vector
control activities in Taman Botani in Klang, where the infected
woman's home is located, and urged residents to allow officers
despatched to the area to enter their homes and carry out
fogging and larvicidal spraying.
Singapore announced the first locally contracted case of
Zika late on Saturday, and the number of diagnosed infections
has grown steadily this week.
A pregnant woman was among those diagnosed with Zika
infections in Singapore, as the number of confirmed cases of the
mosquito-borne virus in the city-state rose to 115.
Subramaniam said on Thursday that a total of five Malaysians
have so far been identified as having tested positive for Zika
in Singapore.
U.S. health officials have concluded that Zika infections in
pregnant women can cause microcephaly, a birth defect marked by
small head size that can lead to severe developmental problems
in babies.
The World Health Organization has said there is strong
scientific consensus that Zika can also cause Guillain-Barre, a
rare neurological syndrome that causes temporary paralysis in
adults.
The connection between Zika and microcephaly first came to
light last fall in Brazil, which has now confirmed more than
1,600 cases of microcephaly that it considers to be related to
Zika infections in the mothers.
