BRIEF-International Co for Medical Industries posts Q1 profit
* Q1 sales EGP 1.4 million versus EGP 1.5 million year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2pLBpjc) Further company coverage:
KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 1 Malaysian health minister:
* Five Malaysians among those who tested positive for Zika in Singapore (Reporting by Kuala Lumpur newsroom)
* Q1 sales EGP 1.4 million versus EGP 1.5 million year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2pLBpjc) Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 44.8 million dirhams versus 78.6 million dirhams year ago