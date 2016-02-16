China, ASEAN agree on framework for South China Sea code of conduct
BEIJING China and Southeast Asian countries agreed on Thursday to a framework for a long-mooted code of conduct for the disputed South China Sea, China's Foreign Ministry said.
MEXICO CITY Mexico has confirmed six pregnant women are infected with the Zika virus, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 80, the government said.
They are believed to be the first confirmed cases of Zika in pregnant women in Mexico.
More than half of the total cases of Zika and four of the infected women were detected in the poor southern state of Chiapas, a report from the health ministry said late on Monday.
Pope Francis visited Chiapas on Monday, drawing crowds of thousands.
One of the other infected pregnant women is from the southwestern state of Oaxaca, while another is from the eastern state of Veracruz.
(Reporting by Elinor Comlay)
AMSTERDAM The World Court on Thursday ordered Pakistan not to execute Indian citizen Kulbhushan Sudir Jadhav, convicted of spying, until it has had time to hear an argument from India that Pakistan violated an international treaty guaranteeing diplomatic help to foreigners accused of capital crimes.