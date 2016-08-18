Aug 18 The Zika virus has been identified in
Miami Beach, opening a new front in the battle against the
virus, the Miami Herald reported on Thursday, citing people
familiar with discussions between state and local health
officials.
Florida state health officials were not immediately
available to comment on the report. Neither were city officials
in Miami Beach.
The Miami Herald cited a written statement by City Manager
Jimmy Morales saying the city is in constant communication with
the health department about the most effective approach to
mosquito control.
On Thursday, Miami Beach public works officials and code
compliance officers spread out to inspect neighborhoods for
mosquito breeding sites.
The mosquito-born Zika virus has spread to more than 50
countries and territories since the outbreak began last year in
Brazil. Now it is spreading in Florida. As of Aug. 17, there
were 33 cases of non-travel-related infections in the state.
To date the infections have been mostly contained within a
small area in the Wynwood neighborhood of Miami. The prospect of
it spreading more widely to the tourism-dependent Miami Beach
area is liable to further elevate concerns.
The virus has been linked to more than 1,700 cases of
microcephaly in Brazil, a potentially severe birth defect that
can cause infants to be born with shrunken heads and lead to
developmental problems.
