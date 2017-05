MINNEAPOLIS A Minnesota woman who had travelled in Honduras has tested positive with the mosquito-transmitted Zika virus, federal and state health officials said on Wednesday.

The woman, who is in her 60s, began to show symptoms on Jan. 1 after returning home. She was not hospitalized and is expected to make a full recovery, the Minnesota Department of Health said in a statement.

