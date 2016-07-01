BRIEF-Perrigo files 2016 form 10-k with restated financial statements
* Perrigo files 2016 form 10-k with restated financial statements; reports fourth quarter and calendar year 2016 financial results; announces 2017 annual meeting date
WASHINGTON, July 1 U.S. President Barack Obama on Friday said Congress must end its deadlock on funding to combat the Zika virus before lawmakers head out to recess later this summer.
"The good news is we feel fairly confident that we can develop an effective vaccine for Zika," Obama said after a meeting with U.S. health officials in the Oval Office. "The problem is right now that money is stuck in Congress." (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
May 22 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and Sanofi SA's biotech drug for adults with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, the two companies said on Monday.