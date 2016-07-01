WASHINGTON, July 1 U.S. President Barack Obama on Friday said Congress must end its deadlock on funding to combat the Zika virus before lawmakers head out to recess later this summer.

"The good news is we feel fairly confident that we can develop an effective vaccine for Zika," Obama said after a meeting with U.S. health officials in the Oval Office. "The problem is right now that money is stuck in Congress." (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)