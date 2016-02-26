Feb 26 The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention on Friday advised pregnant women to not travel to the
Aug. 5-21 Olympics summer games to be held in Rio de Janeiro,
citing the mosquito-borne Zika virus.
The health agency said these recommendations also hold for
the Paralympic Games, scheduled for Sept. 7-18.
CDC said women who are pregnant may be at risk for sexual
transmission of Zika and should use condoms the right way, every
time, or do not have sex during your pregnancy.
A growing number of international athletes in recent weeks
have said they are concerned about Zika, a virus that has been
linked in Brazil to more than 4,000 suspected cases of
microcephaly, a rare condition that causes abnormally small
heads in infants and can lead to developmental problems.
(Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)